A San Mateo County Superior Court judge issued an arrest warrant last week for a man charged with burglarizing 11 cars from Half Moon Bay hotels over a seven-week period in 2020.
Gabriel Taylor, a 34-year-old Hayward resident with five prior felony convictions, was arrested last year after San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office identified him as a suspect in 11 vehicle burglaries from Sept. 29 To Nov. 15, according to a report from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office. The cars Taylor allegedly broke into were parked in multiple hotels, including the Quality Inn, Beach House Inn and Oceano Hotel.
After Taylor failed to appear in court on Nov. 3, the judge forfeited his $75,000 bail bond and issued a warrant for his arrest with bail set at $100,000. This was the fifth preliminary hearing since the initial felony arraignment on Dec. 2, 2020. The defendant had been in custody on $75,000 bail.
— from staff reports
