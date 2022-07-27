The Half Moon Bay City Council is looking for ways to increase the affordable housing stock, but it likely won’t make much progress in doing so on the November ballot. 

Last week the City Council reviewed survey results that asked voters about two possible ballot measures meant to increase affordability and services to Half Moon Bay. One was an annual parcel tax on homes left vacant for more than 120 days, or roughly four months per year. The idea was that a tax on so-called second or vacation homes would discourage buyers from purchasing or owning them, creating more housing stock available for full-time renters. City staff said the tax would have applied to 264 units and funded housing projects and workforce assistance programs. The proposed rate was set at $6,000 per year for single-family homes and $3,000 for condominiums. 

Tags

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories