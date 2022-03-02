I don’t usually head into town before the sun rises, when Half Moon Bay’s well-fed raccoons are still scurrying home. But on Thursday I drove to the Ted Adcock Community Center at 5 a.m. to observe the local component of San Mateo County’s one-day homeless count.
The community center was one of 10 “deployment sites” for organizing the count throughout the county. Like other jurisdictions in the state and nation, San Mateo County is required to participate in this snapshot of the unhoused population every two years in order to receive funding for homeless services from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Ken Cole, director of the county’s Human Services Agency, adds that the count helps “tell us where to target resources and guide us toward our goal of returning those experiencing homelessness to permanent housing.”
My morning grogginess contrasted with the enthusiasm of county staff greeting the 11 volunteers who showed up to help with the count. I was somewhat surprised to see them wearing caps emblazoned with “San Mateo County One Day Count 2022” as they handed out packets and assigned census tracts to the volunteer teams. Were they cheering on the homeless count now that the San Francisco 49ers season is over?
But as I watched them manage the site, I began to admire the camaraderie and efficiency they brought to the process that had pulled them out of bed so early.
According to the summary prepared by the Human Services Agency, the 2019 count recorded 1,512 people experiencing homelessness in the county. More than 900 of those were unsheltered and a significant number lived in RVs. The total tally included 611 people in emergency shelters and transitional housing programs.
The 2019 survey found 54 people living without homes in Half Moon Bay, a roughly 25 percent increase over 2017, but far below the peaks in 2013 and 2015. The 2019 teams also identified 60 people experiencing homelessness in unincorporated coastside areas.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 count was delayed by more than a year. Results of last week’s effort will be available this summer, when a document similar to the 44-page report prepared two years ago will be presented.
We will need to wait until then to learn whether Coast House, operated by Life-Moves in the former Coastside Inn, has helped reduce the number of people living without shelter locally. Of course comparisons between biennial tallies are only meaningful if a one-day census truly provides an accurate account of the homeless population.
Later Thursday afternoon I walked through the tunnel beneath Cabrillo Highway that is known for providing shelter for a group of people. I asked someone I met there if she had seen anyone come through to count earlier in the morning. As I asked, I observed that the various tarps hung between concrete columns in the enclave would make a count impossible. The county’s “Tips on Counting” include “Do not wake up or disturb anyone” and “Do not enter unsafe areas or encampments to try to get a better observation point.” No residents would be visible from the path early in the morning.
The woman I spoke with didn’t grasp the point of the pre-dawn deployment. “I can tell you how many people live under here,” she said as she named each one of her neighbors.
