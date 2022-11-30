For Pat Strohlein, Christmas starts in July.
The longtime Coastside Hope volunteer begins buying gifts for the Adopt-a-Family program in the summer. By late November, a warehouse dubbed the “Christmas Bureau” is filled with thousands of toys.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy this evening then becoming windy with rain developing after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 46F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Partly cloudy this evening then becoming windy with rain developing after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 46F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 9:32 pm
For Pat Strohlein, Christmas starts in July.
The longtime Coastside Hope volunteer begins buying gifts for the Adopt-a-Family program in the summer. By late November, a warehouse dubbed the “Christmas Bureau” is filled with thousands of toys.
“The four of us are ‘Team Toy,’” said Strohlein, who works closely with volunteers Katrina Deane, Mark Strohlein and Gary Ballard. “We’ve learned to be excellent shoppers.”
Ballard buys athletic equipment for children in the program, and Mark Strohlein takes care of the musical instruments on kids’ wish lists.
“This year, two children were asking for real guitars,” said volunteer coordinator Judy O’Leary. “We got them guitars. There’s a little 10-year-old girl asking for a clarinet. We got her a clarinet. I read all the profiles very carefully. We really try to get them everything they’re asking for.”
“We make sure that if somebody says, ‘I want CoComelon,’ then we bought you CoComelon,” added Strohlein, referring to a popular YouTube channel for children.
Adopt-a-Family, which has been going strong for more than 30 years thanks to donations and volunteers, serves low-income residents between Montara and Half Moon Bay. The program is bringing holiday cheer to 125 seniors and 183 families, including 376 children, this year.
“The community is really responsive to this program and should be very proud of it,” said O’Leary.
In addition to toys, the program distributes practical items such as blankets, towels and toiletries.
“We have one senior who lives in the low-income housing at the end of town,” said O’Leary. “He wanted to be able to have a tricycle that he could ride down the street with groceries, and so we bought that for him.”
This week, volunteers have been rotating through the warehouse, wrapping gifts in shifts.
“A lot of people can’t afford to shop for our clients, but they can come in here for a couple of hours and wrap gifts,” said O’Leary.
Gift tags on the packages read, “To Mom from Santa” and “To Dad from Santa.”
“We don’t wrap the children’s gifts,” said O’Leary. “We let the parents wrap their own children’s gifts. We just wrap the parents’ gifts. Most of them take the bag of gifts home, I think, and put it under their Christmas tree and then they wait until Christmas.”
Strohlein said she was a wrapper when she started volunteering for Adopt-a-Family about 20 years ago.
“We always have Christmas miracles happening every year,” she said. “We had a mom who asked for a tricycle for this little 1-year-old. I found one online that you could build, but it was in a box. And then yesterday, one of our wrappers — the miracle was him — he was here and he built this cute little pink tricycle. Every year, every day there’s just something special.”
April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattled much of the Bay Area last week. Though no injuries or dam…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
In San Mateo County and across California, “Election Day” is becoming an antiquated term. Op…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A Moss Beach man suffering from mental health issues who went missing after he was released …
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The City of Half Moon Bay hosted its third Elections Night Out event on Thursday. The idea i…
Students at Pescadero middle and high school and three candidates for the La Honda-Pescadero…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Half Moon Bay and California State Parks are preparing to replace two aging culverts on the …
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday announced it was prosecuting a co…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
At U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier’s town hall on the Coastside in 2017, more than 2,000 people line…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
San Mateo County has issued a request for proposals from consultants to support the creation…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(1) comment
This. This is what makes you a Coastsider. This is what makes you a “local”.
These are incredible people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.