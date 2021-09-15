By volunteering one hour a week, you can make a positive difference in the life of an older adult who is depressed, coping with life changes or suffering the loss of a loved one.
Senior Peer Counseling at Peninsula Family Service at 24 Second Ave. in San Mateo provides a free specialized training with geriatric professionals to learn how to recognize and respond to isolation, grief, depression and anxiety in older adults and to identify local resources for support. Volunteers are matched with an older adult peer who has similar life experiences and perspectives to provide confidential support.
A volunteer Zoom training will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from Oct. 4 through Nov. 3. If you are 55 or older and would like an application form to start the process or ask questions, contact Michele Epstein at Peninsula Family Services at (650) 403-4300, ext.4371 or email mepstein@peninsulafamilyservices.org.
— from staff reports
