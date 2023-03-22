The Pacifica Rock 'N' Roll Flea Market returns on Sunday, combining live bands, craft beer and vintage shopping to create a block party at Winters Tavern.
“It’s really grown,” said organizer David Greenfield, who first brought the event to Pacifica in 2021. “It used to just be records.”
In addition to vinyl records, the more than 40 vendors this year will be offering everything from books and candles to handmade jewelry and vintage clothing. Whether you’re a cool cat who likes rockabilly or someone who hangs loose in Hawaiian shirts, you’ll be covered.
Local musician Johnny Bartlett, known for his guitar contributions to the Ogres and the Phantom Surfers will be selling obscure rock ‘n’ roll records from the 1950s and ’60s. You can also look for treasures at Pacifican Kepi Ghoulie’s booth. Ghoulie is a former member of the erstwhile pop punk band the Groovie Ghoulies.
“He’s been solo forever and he’s also an accomplished artist,” said Greenfield. “He is bringing a lot of original paintings along with his own music.”
Greenfield added, “Everyone’s got different things, but we all have that common love for music.”
The rock star host on Sunday will be Winters Tavern, where independent live music has long enjoyed a standing invitation. The Pacifica Rock 'N' Roll Flea Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 26. The music amps up at 11:30 a.m., emceed by DJ Sid Presley (Greenfield’s stage persona). Just head to Winters Tavern, located at 1522 Francisco Blvd. in Pacifica. Admission is free.
