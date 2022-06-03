Veterinarians at the Oakland Zoo say a mountain lion cub brought there after a trying day inside a classroom at Pescadero High School earlier this week is severely underweight and anemic and would likely die if returned to the wilderness.
About 6 months old and weighing 25 pounds, he’s barely half the weight of a healthy cub, usually around 45 pounds.
The Oakland Zoo said when found, the cub’s red blood cell count was dangerously low, he was covered with ticks and had a severely fractured tooth. Veterinarians initially thought the tooth would need to be removed, but now suspect it is a baby tooth that could resolve itself. The cub has started eating, which staff said is a promising sign. They say the cub is now stable, but not out of the woods.
While the nature of his rescue was unprecedented, this is not the first account of a malnourished cub found wandering on the urban edge, starving. “Rose,” another mountain lion at the Oakland Zoo, was rescued in April, in a similar state.
Wednesday's was the 19th cub rescue taken to the Oakland Zoo in the four years itsits had an artificial mountain lion habitat. Erin Harrison, vice president of marketing and communications at the Oakland Zoo, said all came to the zoo severely malnourished. Rose had to have a blood transfusion from an adult mountain lion, which probably also will be the case for the new cub if his condition doesn’t improve.
Harrison said the cub was orphaned in the wild before learning to hunt and survive, and was extremely malnourished as a result. Staff estimated he would have only survived a matter of days in his state. She added that most mountain lion cubs stay with their mothers for up to two years and at 6 months old he clearly had not developed the necessary skills to provide for himself.
“They need that time,” said Harrison. “Orphaned and alone at this age, they’ve obviously shown they’re not able to survive on their own, and that’s why they ended up in the predicament they are in. When they are this young, they live in captivity because putting them out in the wild would be counterintuitive. They would once again fall into the same situation.”
She said cubs are often orphaned because there aren’t wildlife corridors in this area and they roam very far, crossing freeways and roads, and could be hit by cars or hunted with depredation permits. The worsening drought and displacement due to wildfires and other symptoms of climate change have also led to an uptick in wildlife sightings on the urban edge, added Ken Paglia, Public Information Officer at California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
While Harrison said the Oakland Zoo would like to keep all the cub rescues that come its way, its mountain lion habitat only has room for three cubs right now, so the Pescadero cub will be transferred to another zoo.
“It is something we take very seriously,” she said.
The Oakland Zoo, in collaboration with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, will vet offers from different institutions, and make sure wherever the cub goes is up to Association of Zoos and Aquariums standards and that it is an accredited institution.
“We want to make sure it’s not just any place,” said Harrison. “We definitely want to give our lions the best lives because now that they have to live in captivity, so ensure the place they’re going is going to be able to offer that.”
The timeline differs case-to-case. It could take weeks or as long as months depending on what’s available, and the cubs recovery, as it can’t leave until fully healthy.
