Working to contain

Smoke could be seen this morning from a small fire west of Interstate 280 in San Mateo County. Photo courtesy CalFire

Updated 10:40 .m.: CalFire crews were mopping up a small fire in the Huddart Park area, just west of Interstate 280. It was first noted about 6 a.m. this morning and at 10 a.m., the state fire agency said it was fully contained.

The final estimate on the size of the fire: one-tenth of an acre.

While the fire is small, access to the scene was difficult. In a tweet, CalFire said it burned "forest litter in steep terrain." Helicopters dropped water on the fire to bring it under control.

While the fire was small, smoke was visible from Interstate 280.

This version corrects location of fire.

kquilt27

Actually that is west.of 280 and Canda Road...not east

