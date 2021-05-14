Updated 10:40 .m.: CalFire crews were mopping up a small fire in the Huddart Park area, just west of Interstate 280. It was first noted about 6 a.m. this morning and at 10 a.m., the state fire agency said it was fully contained.
The final estimate on the size of the fire: one-tenth of an acre.
While the fire is small, access to the scene was difficult. In a tweet, CalFire said it burned "forest litter in steep terrain." Helicopters dropped water on the fire to bring it under control.
While the fire was small, smoke was visible from Interstate 280.
This version corrects location of fire.
(1) comment
Actually that is west.of 280 and Canda Road...not east
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.