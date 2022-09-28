A hardware issue caused Verizon customers in El Granada to lose service throughout the weekend. The outage came with no warning and little explanation.
According to Verizon spokeswoman Heidi Flato, Verizon engineers worked with a vendor partner to resolve a “service interruption” stemming from a hardware issue that began on Friday and was not fixed until Sunday.
Some Verizon users on San Carlos Avenue and El Granada Boulevard reported they started experiencing trouble on Friday. The outage prevented sending or receiving calls, and sometimes text messages, on the Verizon network, some residents said. The issue was partially masked for customers who had Wi-Fi calling on.
One customer called Verizon on Friday to report problems and was told there were no network issues. By Sunday morning, Verizon’s website confirmed the outage.
When another mobile user at the same location started experiencing the same inability to send or receive calls, a technician on the phone escalated the call to the company’s network department, which then disconnected the call after 45 minutes on hold. Some customers reported success calling from locations in Princeton.
Coastsiders are very familiar with such breaks in the information super highway. Over and over again, cable lines and Wi-Fi technology have failed on the coast.
In 2006, a cable break along Highway 35 brought down emergency communications, including 911 service, for 24 hours. In 2019, after a widely attended public meeting seeking greater redundancy for such infrastructure, Comcast announced that it could not “close the loop” by adding additional lines from Half Moon Bay to Pacifica. That meant the company would not be able to provide a backup when service goes out on the coast. ▪
