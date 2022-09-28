A hardware issue caused Verizon customers in El Granada to lose service throughout the weekend. The outage came with no warning and little explanation. 

According to Verizon spokeswoman Heidi Flato, Verizon engineers worked with a vendor partner to resolve a “service interruption” stemming from a hardware issue that began on Friday and was not fixed until Sunday. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

