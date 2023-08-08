2022 crop report

Brussels sprouts still reign supreme on the list of local cash crops. Review file photo

The value of agricultural production in San Mateo County fell to $92.2 million in 2022, a drop of about 6 percent from the prior year, according to the annual crop report released last week. Agricultural Commissioner Koren Widdel attributed the decline primarily to drought. January and February 2022 were among the driest winter months on record.

Data in the report comes from surveys distributed to agricultural producers throughout the county. The dollar amounts are based on prevailing prices and the amount of production respondents declare.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories