Cabrillo Unified School District will begin offering vaccines next week as it prepares for a full reopening this fall.
The first-shot clinic will run from noon to 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, at Half Moon Bay High School followed by a second clinic on July 6. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the shot.
The clinic will be run by a private vendor, HR Support. The district previously worked with the company to offer onsite COVID-19 testing for students and families at Half Moon Bay High School, Superintendent Sean McPhetridge wrote in an email to the school community.
CUSD schools are set to fully reopen this fall with full-day Monday through Friday schedules. Last week, Bay Area health officers from 11 counties, including San Mateo, said they support the move to let students and staff back on campus full time come August.
In a press release, the health officers cited the mental health, education and social benefits of in-person education and referenced a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis that found open schools have not been a leading cause of the spread of the disease in communities.
The release also cited high vaccination levels in the Bay Area and expanded eligibility for the shot to those as young as 12 as reasons to reopen schools.
In San Mateo County, 83 percent of residents have now been vaccinated, including nearly 52 percent of kids 12 to 15.
“Students, parents, teachers, coaches, and their families, deserve our thanks for the considerable sacrifices they have made,” said Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County Health Officer. “It’s time to move past the remote-learning model and back to the full range of learning and support that our educational communities provide.”
