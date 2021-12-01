President Joe Biden on Monday reassured Americans that the omicron variant “is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic” — raising questions about the strategy Gov. Gavin Newsom will employ to respond to a form of coronavirus about which much remains unknown.
The governor, who returned to California late Sunday night after a Thanksgiving trip to Mexico, hasn’t publicly addressed the omicron variant apart from a Saturday tweet urging Californians to get vaccinated and boosted.
But local governments and school districts are moving ahead with their own plans to clamp down on the virus. San Diego Unified School District, which on Sunday was temporarily blocked from implementing its student vaccine mandate due to a clause allowing pregnant students to seek exemptions, said Monday that it’s already taken steps to remove that clause and expects the mandate to be reinstated shortly.
Also Monday, the San Diego City Council approved a vaccine mandate that requires all city employees to submit proof of vaccination or request a medical or religious exemption by today. The move comes despite intense opposition from the city’s police officer union, which reported that about 709 officers, or 37 percent of department employees, were unvaccinated as of Nov. 17.
“I think it’s obvious that any loss of our valuable employees will negatively affect our staffing levels and in turn affect our ability to meet the community’s expectations to serve them effectively and efficiently,” said Paul Connelly, assistant chief of the San Diego Police Department.
The Los Angeles Police Department, meanwhile, has begun termination proceedings for five officers and one civilian employee who failed to agree to the terms of the city’s vaccine mandate; more could be fired if they don’t meet the Dec. 18 inoculation deadline. And Los Angeles on Monday began enforcing its order requiring nearly all indoor businesses to verify customers’ vaccination status.
Today also marks the deadline for Sacramento City Unified students to submit proof of at least a first vaccine dose. Students who remain unvaccinated by Jan. 30 will be moved to remote learning, the school district said.
Such requirements have pushed some California families to sign their kids up for “learning centers,” programs that aren’t considered schools in the eyes of the state and thus don’t have to abide by vaccine requirements. r
This story first appeared at CalMatters.org, a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site focused on statewide policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.