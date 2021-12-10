There is a vaccination clinic set up specifically for Coastside kids between the ages of 5 and 11. The first dose will be available next week and appointments are required.
Coastside Hope, Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church, the city of Half Moon Bay and San Mateo County are combining forces to make available 100 doses specifically for local kids. The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be given between 1 and 5 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Bell Building, 565 Kelly Ave. in Half Moon Bay. The second dose would be scheduled for Jan. 5.
For appointments, call Coastside Hope at 726-9071.
There are approximately 28 million children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old in the United States. The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports there have been nearly 2 million cases of COVID-19 within the age group during the pandemic. While there is evidence that children with COVID-19 tend to do better than older individuals, COVID-19 can make children very sick and cause hospitalization. In some situations, the complications from infection can lead to death, according to federal health authorities.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only one of three commonly available in the United States that has been approved for children as young as 5.
— from staff reports
