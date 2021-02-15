Appointments are now available for anyone 65 and older to get their vaccines this week at San Francisco International Airport.
County Health Public Information Officer Preston Merchant said Tuesday’s clinic is now full, but appointments remain for Wednesday and Friday clinics, located at the airport’s long-term parking garage at 805 S Airport Boulevard in San Francisco.
The clinics are set to run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday.
Merchant said the county expects to distribute 3,500 vaccines each on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The county has contracted with health technology company Carbon Health to help run the site.
“Carbon Health is helping us manage the intake and signup process, but it’s just one of the formats we’re using,” Merchant said. “But we’re very excited to have them on board.”
Appointments are open and free for any health care workers and anyone 65 and older, regardless of health care provider or insurance coverage. Residents must register for an appointment in advance and bring a photo ID that includes their date of birth. Appointments are for people seeking their first vaccine dose only.
The clinic is just for health care workers and those 65 and older, but San Mateo County announced last week it plans to expand eligibility to the remainder of the “1B” tier, including farmworkers and other food and agriculture employees, teachers and law enforcement on Feb. 22.
Also on the horizon are vaccines for people with disabilities or other high-risk medical conditions, after California announced those groups will become eligible to receive the vaccine starting March 15.
This version clarifies that vaccine appointments are for people seeking first doses only.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.