New information about San Mateo County’s proposed “Connect the Coastside” transportation plan has residents concerned about costs and the transparency of the process. Project planner Joe LaClair gave an update on the plan at Wednesday’s Midcoast Community Council meeting.
He outlined updates specific to Moss Beach, where a proposed 71-unit affordable housing development is proposed. His presentation was met with frustration from both members of the council and the public. Some questioned the legitimacy of virtual public meetings and concerns about temporary traffic mitigation measures, and there were requests to delay the process until in-person public meetings can occur.
LaClair laid out temporary solutions to mitigating increases in traffic that may result from the Cypress Point housing development, drawing from the draft “Connect the Coastside” plan — which is based on projected buildout on the Coastside by 2040. His proposed temporary fixes include a traffic signal at California Avenue, to be replaced by a roundabout in the long term, sidewalk improvements to improve access to bus stops, and changes to where Highway 1 intersects Carlos Street and Wienke Way to improve safety.
LaClair said he is recommending a signal at California Avenue in the short term because of cost and timing considerations. He said securing funding, let alone construction, for a roundabout could take a year or two, while the Cypress Point project could move on a much quicker timeline.
“We aren't convinced that we would be able to design, build and fund a roundabout in that time,” LaClair said.
But MCC members said spending money on a traffic light — estimated by LaClair to be from $600,000 to $1 million — is not worth the money as a temporary fix. LaClair announced plans to host at least three virtual meetings in May to discuss the “Connect the Coastside” draft. Some members of the public and the council opposed moving forward with any critical infrastructure project during the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place order. They worry virtual meetings will draw less meaningful public participation.
The Moss Beach Cypress Point development project has been contentious in the community, and LaClair was clear that traffic mitigation proposals outlined in the “Connect the Coastside” plan are not contingent on that project’s completion. He said county data shows that a need for some type of traffic control at California Street, be it a roundabout or a traffic signal, is already present.
One major change from the initial “Connect the Coastside” draft, released early this year, is that a roundabout at the intersection of 16th Street and Highway 1 may no longer be feasible or necessary, LaClair said. He noted that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and on the county’s budget could change the plan significantly.
“With COVID, everybody’s budget is upside down, and we can expect more of that going forward,” LaClair said. “So I just want to be realistic about that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Well, since Covid-19 could change all the budgets for the county and state and the feds considerably (eg they could all go bankrupt or have very significantly different priorities very soon) is seems pretty stupid to move forward with a traffic light or a roundabout or a housing development for a while and instead we should chill out and wait for the dust to settle and see where the budget is in a few months. Plus the push to build a traffic signal now is a thinly veiled excuse to later say we have the needed infrastructure for a poorly conceived housing development when we all know it’s like flushing $1M down the toilet now when what we really need is a roundabout that we can’t afford right now. If we can’t afford it, don’t build it or the development.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.