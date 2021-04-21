The Pacific Fishery Management Council has announced its recommendations for the 2021 ocean salmon season, which will be forwarded to the National Marine Fisheries Service for approval by May 16.
If approved, commercial fishing for the San Francisco area, from Point Arena to Pigeon Point, will be open intermittently mid-June through mid-August, and all of September. Recreational chinook salmon fisheries will open in late June and continue through October.
Computer models were used to estimate the amount of harvestable surplus salmon in each region. Once that number was determined, commercial and sport fishermen worked to plan a season to maximize fishing opportunity while prioritizing salmon conservation.
The Council has described the past year as “challenging,” especially for fishery stakeholders and the public in regards to maintaining conservation efforts for chinook and coho stocks.
“What’s most important of all is to ensure that we are using proper conservation so that we do not overfish stock,” said Marc Gorelnik, president of Coastside Fishing Club and chairman of the Pacific Fishery Management Council.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused Coastside fishermen to find creative ways to continue to fish. Commercial fishermen who normally sold to restaurants instead began to market directly to consumers. Recreational open party boats reduced load capacities to be able to continue the sport. This season, some Half Moon Bay fishermen may travel south of Pigeon Point to take advantage of an earlier season date.
As conservation needs continue to remain a priority, Gorelnik believes that the decreasing adult salmon population is a concern that should be taken more seriously by officials outside the fishing realm.
“It’s decisions made on water use policies by the state of California,” Gorelnik said. “Yes, we’re in a drought, but that only aggravates the need to wisely apportion water.”
