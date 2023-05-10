Farmworkers, policymakers and the public will gather on May 20 to discuss issues important to the people who plant and harvest our food. The meeting will cover clean water, housing and health care, and will focus on specific policies that could improve the lives of San Mateo County farmworkers. 

Invitees include federal, state and local elected officials; representatives from Coastside organizations including ALAS, Coastside Hope and Puente de la Costa Sur; and Dolores Huerta, co-founder of the United Farm Workers.

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

There seems to be a glaring error here. Surely the Farmers and Ranchers are invited too. Right? As I am sure they value the people who do the hardest work on their farms and ranches, they must be invited!

