Farmworkers, policymakers and the public will gather on May 20 to discuss issues important to the people who plant and harvest our food. The meeting will cover clean water, housing and health care, and will focus on specific policies that could improve the lives of San Mateo County farmworkers.
Invitees include federal, state and local elected officials; representatives from Coastside organizations including ALAS, Coastside Hope and Puente de la Costa Sur; and Dolores Huerta, co-founder of the United Farm Workers.
The meeting is presented by the San Mateo County Democrats, and will be emceed by Gloria Rodriguez of ABC 7 News.
In the first hour, elected officials will review policies that are in place or in progress. The second hour will feature leaders of Coastside organizations and will invite questions, comments and discussion from the audience.
The meeting runs from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. It will be held at the Cabrillo Event Center at 530 Kelly Ave. in Half Moon Bay. The meeting is free to attend, and will be translated into Spanish and Mandarin.
There seems to be a glaring error here. Surely the Farmers and Ranchers are invited too. Right? As I am sure they value the people who do the hardest work on their farms and ranches, they must be invited!
