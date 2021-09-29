Vitalant and the I.D.E.S. Society of Half Moon Bay will be hosting a blood drive from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the I.D.E.S. Hall, 735 Main St.
There is no waiting period to give blood after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine and first-time donors can learn their preliminary blood type immediately when they come to donate.
To schedule an appointment visit donors.vitalant.org.
— from staff reports
