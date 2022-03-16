Less than two weeks after Russia began its military invasion of Ukraine, a mother fleeing the horrible scenes that most Americans know only from the nightly news arrived in El Granada with her 3-year-old child. Seeking a safe refuge while her husband remains behind to defend the home country, she is staying with a Ukrainian-American family.
This single story, among millions like it playing out in Europe, is a reminder that even here on the West Coast, more than 6,000 miles from Kyiv, war brings suffering and uncertainty. For the Coastside’s Ukrainian and Ukrainian-American neighbors, the distance does not represent a buffer from the tragic events so much as a chasm between them and friends and family, a chasm filled with fear, anger, frustration and deep sadness.
Many Americans who have never suffered through a war in their own country struggle to understand what it would be like to feel the impact of bombs and see tanks and soldiers enter a city. But the people who remain in contact with the country where they were born, Ukraine, provide a sense of the unimaginable.
Moss Beach resident Julia Sirotina shared her story in an online post and updates. She left Ukraine in 1994 but, like many others, still has friends and family in both Ukraine and Russia. Her father lives in the besieged city of Kharkiv.
“Every hour for the past week, I wonder if my father is still alive,” she writes. He chose to remain in his apartment despite the risk because he says that, as an old man, he “needs a proximity to the restroom.” Sirotina reported on March 11, “My dad is alive but not safe, as explosions continue throughout Kharkiv daily.”
Sirotina’s post includes a photo of two infants wrapped in blankets and wearing knit pink caps while they sleep. The tiny children were born after the invasion started and lie sheltered in the basement of the hospital.
Newborn innocence allows the babies to sleep through the shelling. Sirotina, on the other hand, writes that she wakes up “in cold sweat every 5 a.m. to check on messages” from her father. “If none, I check on photos of the buildings destroyed in hope that my house was not hit.”
Sirotina is focusing some of her concern on fundraising at work, reminding colleagues that employers may match charitable donations. She recommends supporting Nova Ukraine, a nonprofit based in Palo Alto.
Montara resident Natalya Alazraie struggles to reconcile the beauty and peacefulness of daily life on the coast with the horrendous daily reports of death and destruction from Ukraine. When her children and grandchildren came to visit last week, they hiked up the hills near her home.
“I barely see anything,” she said. “Besides enjoying having my grandbaby who is 5 months old in a carrier with me, I don’t remember the beauty of it.”
The horror and uncertainty of events playing out in Ukraine allow Alazraie no rest or respite. “I’m unable to concentrate at work. I spent four days with my daughter in (Washington) D.C. It should have been a beautiful visit. She’s interning at the House of Representatives. And we cried the whole time.
“People want to support you, but everything ends up for me in tears,” she said.
Alazraie came to the U.S. in 1998 and built a life for herself after the economy in post-Soviet Ukraine collapsed. She and her mother now both live on the coast. Reflecting on the decision to leave her home, she says, “Only now do I understand that I saved my son’s life. He would be there fighting right now.”
As a social worker at Coastside Adult Day Health Center, Alazraie is trained to listen to people and help them with their difficulties. Her inherent empathy has made the past weeks almost unbearable.
“I’m not able to sleep. It just got to the point that my brain is just not resting,” she said. “It doesn’t matter whether I watch what’s happening on TV or not.”
She remains in contact with friends and family in Ukraine through various channels. For almost two weeks she lost track of a dear friend who fled the city of Kherson with her daughter and granddaughter who happened to be visiting from France when the occupation began.
“They didn’t know where to run. On Feb. 24 they got in the car and left the city. She thought she would be safe in a basement of relatives who live between two cities, but the bombing was so close,” she said.
“I was freaking out. A few days ago she called me crying and said she was back home,” Alazraie recalled. “Apparently some armed volunteers arrived in a minivan, put the kids under blankets on the floor of the van and helped her get back home. The bombs are falling nonstop and she is trying to find a green corridor to get out.”
Somehow Alazraie carries on. “I try to be an optimist,” she said. “I know, as a social worker, it’s my job. It’s my responsibility. I’m trying to work on a few projects to support others. We’re donating nonstop. My friend comes and visits me. We cry. We try to tell each other jokes so we feel better.”
Her friend is fellow Montaran and Ukrainian immigrant Katia Kostiukova who came to the United States in 2014 and has lived on the coast for almost three years. Kostiukova also remains in constant contact with friends and family in Ukraine. “It’s a blessing that I’m able to keep in touch,” she tells me. “Right now I’m in touch more than ever. I really want to check in with them every day.”
She has an aunt who evacuated to Poland. Her godmother remains in Odessa. “She’s a fighter and doesn’t want to get out. Her husband is sick. She can’t move him and their huge dog and cat. She doesn’t want to leave her home,” Kostiukova said. “She’s staying there with a rifle and makes food for members of the territorial defense, which is like amateur military protecting their neighborhoods.”
Coastsiders from the country describe the anguish of friends who are highly educated professionals suddenly finding themselves forced into life-or-death scenarios. Kostiukova described one of her closest friends in Kyiv. “He’s hiding in the bathroom with his family,” she said. “He told me he tried to join the military forces, but he had never held a gun in his life, so they told him to stand by.”
The historical and social connections between Russia and Ukraine run deep. Alazraie grew up bilingual, with Russian as the school language during the Soviet era, but she learned Ukrainian to speak to her grandmother who did not know Russian. Kostiukova worked on a television program in Moscow for two years.
Both have friends or family in the Russian capital. Kostiukova said a friend of hers reached out and asked if she could help her deliver a donation to the Ukrainian military. She says people in the large cities know what is happening but “they are hostages of the situation. You tweet about Putin and they can come and arrest your parents.”
At press time Kherson reportedly remains under Russian occupation. So far, Odessa has not suffered the same fate.
“Odessa is gorgeous. It has incredibly beautiful Baroque architecture. It has beautiful statues that are now protected with sandbags,” Kostiukova said. “When I was there I would stay at my godmother’s house. She would set up huge tables with lots of food and wine that she makes herself. Then we would go swim in the sea. There’s a beautiful beach and in August the water is very warm. They have huge beautiful restaurants in gardens in the parks, with music from the ’20s and ’30s playing.”
