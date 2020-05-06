Updated: The Half Moon Bay branch of U.S. Bank is closed temporarily with no definitive timing on when it will reopen, according to a statement from company spokeswoman Tessa Bajema. Bajema said the closure was part of consolidation efforts for safety and not the result of any actual COVID-19 cases at the branch. She later clarified that U.S. Bank does intend to reopen the branch in the future, but the timing is still undetermined at this point.
The statement said the bank has been working since mid-March to adjust its operations — including temporarily closing some branches where drive-through options are unavailable — to improve safety for staff and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As a result, our Half Moon Bay branch has temporarily closed,” the statement said. “We continue serving our customers at our nearby branch in Pacifica.”
Under the county and state shelter-in-place orders, banks are considered essential services and continue to operate online and at many in-person locations. The statement said they do not have any updates at this time as to when temporarily closed branches will reopen.
This version clarifies that the company says it had definitive plans to reopen in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
I called that branch and they said they are doing appointments only on Wednesdays and I can use the ATM or night drop service. Pacifica is still open.
This branch has been close since the beginning of March. Where have you been?
I contacted US Bank headquarters and asked if this "temporary" closure was going to be permanent as the bank has been closing branch office in many parts of the country. Their representative said that there were no plans to permanently close the Half Moon Bay branch. Stay tuned.
Most of the customers found out about the closure from this article.
U.S. Bank is kinda creepy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.