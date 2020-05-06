  1. Home
Bank is closed
U.S. Bank says it has consolidated branches temporarily in light of COVID-19. Clay Lambert / Review

Updated: The Half Moon Bay branch of U.S. Bank is closed temporarily with no definitive timing on when it will reopen, according to a statement from company spokeswoman Tessa Bajema. Bajema said the closure was part of consolidation efforts for safety and not the result of any actual COVID-19 cases at the branch. She later clarified that U.S. Bank does intend to reopen the branch in the future, but the timing is still undetermined at this point.

The statement said the bank has been working since mid-March to adjust its operations — including temporarily closing some branches where drive-through options are unavailable — to improve safety for staff and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a result, our Half Moon Bay branch has temporarily closed,” the statement said. “We continue serving our customers at our nearby branch in Pacifica.”

Under the county and state shelter-in-place orders, banks are considered essential services and continue to operate online and at many in-person locations. The statement said they do not have any updates at this time as to when temporarily closed branches will reopen.

This version clarifies that the company says it had definitive plans to reopen in the future.

