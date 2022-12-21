Tunitas Creek Beach

From left, Mike Callagy, county executive officer; Peninsula Open Space Trust President Walter Moore; County Supervisor Don Horsley; Deborah Hirst, from the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District; and San Mateo County Parks Director Nicholas Calderon officially break ground on a county project at Tunitas Creek Beach on Thursday.

 Photo courtesy Rob Cala

Several local dignitaries and San Mateo County officials gathered above Tunitas Creek Beach last week on what will eventually become the county’s only recreational beach in its park system. 

The groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday morning capped a collaboration milestone between San Mateo County, the Peninsula Open Space Trust and the California Coastal Conservancy. San Mateo County purchased the 58 acres of land south of Tunitas Creek from POST for $3.2 million in 2019, though it had managed the coastal property since 2017 after POST bought it from private landowners. 

