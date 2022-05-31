A World War II-era tugboat that damaged docks at Pillar Point Harbor this year has sunk in the outer harbor, and authorities say it will likely sit there for a long time.
Built as “Panameta” in Florida in 1945, the 94-foot long tugboat was used by the Navy in Alaska before making its way to California. After bouncing between several owners, “Caleb” was bought by Jasper Danielson of San Mateo sometime in the last 20 years, according to online records. It’s now stuck in about 14-feet of water at Pillar Point Harbor.
When the boat first got to the harbor about six years ago, it was in bad shape, Harbor General Manager Jim Pruett said. Under the harbor’s navigation code, vessels in distress can shelter here in case of bad weather or mechanical issues. Since the vessel has been in Pillar Point Harbor, it has broken from its mooring at least five times, damaging boats, tearing up district-owned anchorages, and landing at the inner harbor beach and entrance, officials say.
After being declared an environmental and physical hazard, the owners were ordered multiple times to leave Pillar Point Harbor, as neither the district nor the owners could safely secure a vessel that large. Pruett said the district has been unable to reach Caleb’s owners and is looking at ways to take over the boat and get it out of the harbor. So far, the total cost to the district to relocate and anchor the boat has been more than $54,000.
Pruett noted that after being ordered by the U.S. Coast Guard to remove all hazardous materials, the owners anchored the ship at the work dock, without permission, but did not unload everything by the required date. The Coast Guard then oversaw the removal of hazardous materials, including light bulbs, grease and gas cans. The Harbor District paid Global Diving and Salvage $28,510 to purchase ground tackle and have the vessel safely removed from the dock.
In April, after owners again failed to respond to the district’s request to move it, the boat was tied to the outer harbor, away from the navigation channel. The first attempt to anchor it failed, as Caleb slipped free in heavy winds, beached itself, and was to be taken back to the work dock. The following day, April 12, the boat was tied again and anchored with a 3,000-pound concrete block. More than a month later, the vessel has sunk and is partially submerged.
There are reports of a light oil sheen caused by residual oil and grease contractors weren’t able to remove from the boat. The district has installed two layers of “booms” around Caleb. One is a “soft” or absorbent barrier to collect oil on the surface. The other barrier is a yellow “harbor boom” to contain spillage. The district has already ordered 300 feet of stronger and larger “ocean boom” to circle the entire vessel.
The district is closely monitoring the area, Pruett said, and removing any debris that surfaces. It’s also working with the Coast Guard and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to watch for oil affecting beaches or wildlife. As of the time of writing, no animals have been reported with oil.
