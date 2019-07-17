A traffic enforcement blitz concentrated in Half Moon Bay and Pacifica on Tuesday sparked fear and false rumors that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids were underway in the area.
The beefed-up police presence on the coast was the result of a Saturation Traffic Enforcement Program, called S.T.E.P., in which multiple police departments send officers to enforce traffic violations. Officers made 150 stops and issued 142 tickets throughout the day. It coincided with PG&E helicopters hovering over the area, performing inspections of the company’s equipment.
Together, the police presence and helicopters heightened concerns of many in the Hispanic community, according to Rita Mancera, executive director of Puente de La Costa Sur in Pescadero.
Mancera said she was inundated with calls and texts on Tuesday from concerned residents.
“It’s unbelievable that (the police) weren’t sensitive to the timing,” she said, noting the Trump administration’s promise of imminent ICE raids. “The timing was just really poor. I understand they need to do these things, but people are so afraid.”
Joanne Rokosky, chair of Coastside Immigrant Advocacy Group, said calls to the San Mateo County community response hotline began around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Rokosky and other responders went to local nurseries to determine if federal agents were in the area.
”We were never able to ascertain that there was any ICE presence but … the police presence was clear,” she said.
Detective Rosemerry Blankswade, the public information officer for the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, said press releases are generally sent out as a courtesy to inform people the S.T.E.P. day will occur, but no press release was issued this time.
“That they didn’t think to communicate with anyone at this time when the Trump administration is doing all the hellish things they are doing, it actually strikes me as not very responsible,” Rokosky said.
Sheriff’s Capt. Saul Lopez said there is heavier traffic during the summer months, and the day was planned to coincide with that.
"It was coincidental the community’s immigration fears coincided with the effort," he said. "... We’re focused on providing local public safety. We don’t hold any regard to what’s going on at the federal level."
He said he will work with the public information officer and the communication department to notify the community in the future.
Blankswade said the event was planned months in advance and led by the Burlingame Police Department, although many local agencies participated. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office does not enforce immigration laws. When people are pulled over, Blankswade said they are not asked for documentation or whether they’re in the country legally.
She emphasized the enforcement day was not in any way related to the national ICE raids. If ICE was coming to the area, Blankswade expects the agency would tell the Sheriff’s Office in advance.
“I can tell you without a doubt it was not due to any kind of higher political campaign or decision, and as far as the timing of it, it just has to do with when the other agencies had enough people to commit to a program like this,” she said.
“If anybody is making that correlation, it’s not something that was deliberate on our part,” she added.
Across the coast, many were making the erroneous correlation on Tuesday. Concern was evident in calls to local service agencies and on social media.
“ICE is in Half Moon Bay,” one local student wrote on Instagram, in a post that was subsequently passed on by others on the social network Snapchat. And some callers to a Faith in Action hotline apparently thought resort hotel vans could have belonged to ICE.
Blankswade said Lopez spent two hours answering phone calls from the community debunking rumors.
Rokosky said that residents who have called in to the county hotline received updated information saying that rumors of ICE raids were unfounded. But those who had not used the hotline were left in the dark.
“They’re totally on edge,” Rokosky said.
I find nothing wrong with the article.
I agree. Completely reasonable and informative article. I’m thankful for the review staying on top of local issues like this and acting as a voice of reason.
The entire premise of this "article" is absurd. Was the HMB Review Twitter account warning people yesterday? No, it was responding to a tweet from the new boss Lenny. Clay and Lenny are uber-progressives. This article shows the slanted way that the paper will report in the future. So unbelievably transparent.
