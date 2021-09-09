Tree trimming causes delays on Highway 1

Updated 4:15 p.m.: Tree trimming along Highway 1 this week is causing major backups on the Coastside’s only major transportation artery. Caltrans’ work to remove and trim trees in the Miramar and Frenchman’s Creek areas is slated to last from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday of this week.
Caltrans spokesperson Alejandro Lopez said Caltrans is assisting San Mateo County Firesafe with eucalyptus tree removal and one-way traffic control will be in place all week.
A post from the city of Half Moon Bay says that if work isn’t completed this week in the Miramar section, crews will continue work into next week.
Meanwhile, traffic on Highway 1 has stalled along the coast, with backups all the way to Highway 1’s intersection with Highway 92 and beyond. At the same time on Tuesday, a collision involving an overturned logging truck closed both lanes on Highway 92 for several hours.
You don't say! I like the good old world headlines here, the rest of the planet is crappy enough already.
