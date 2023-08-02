The San Mateo County Parks Department working in partnership with Cal Fire will begin removing hazardous trees in areas of Pillar Point Bluff near the Pillar Ridge manufactured home community. The brush removal is intended to reduce wildfire risk in the area and promote the return of native growth.
After postponement earlier this year due to the impact of winter storms, the project is expected to start today along the Jean Lauer Trail in an 18-acre area on the eastern side of the county park and last for several days.
While the work is in progress, the trail will be closed between markers 13 and 15. Hikers should avoid the general area between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. due to noise and dust produced by the work.
Crews will clear unhealthy Monterey pines and other non-native and invasive plants. Staff from the Parks Department will coordinate the tree removal efforts and help protect native plant and animal specials.
Park staff said they expect native plants such as coyote brush, coffeeberry, toyon and buckwheat to sprout in areas where the pines are removed. Over time the area should convert to the coastal scrub habitat that is seen in other locations along the bluff.
The Pillar Point Bluff tree removal is one of 32 projects identified as part of the department’s Forest Health and Community Safety Initiative that seeks to improve forest health in parks near residential areas over a five-year period. Other projects include fuel reduction in Quarry Park, Pescadero Creek Park and San Pedro Valley Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.