The San Mateo County Parks Department working in partnership with Cal Fire will begin removing hazardous trees in areas of Pillar Point Bluff near the Pillar Ridge manufactured home community. The brush removal is intended to reduce wildfire risk in the area and promote the return of native growth.

After postponement earlier this year due to the impact of winter storms, the project is expected to start today along the Jean Lauer Trail in an 18-acre area on the eastern side of the county park and last for several days.

