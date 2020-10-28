The Catholic tradition has a prescribed funeral liturgy. Death brings one into communion with those who have gone before. Though cemeteries as old as Pilarcitos Cemetery on Highway 92 conjure images of tall grass and weeds snaking over gravestones, the doctrine of the Catholic Church dictates cemetery grounds be fit for saints.
The historic Pilarcitos Cemetery and its adjoining sister cemetery, Our Lady of the Pillar, receive regular maintenance through the Archdiocese of San Francisco’s Department of Cemeteries. A grounds crew mows the lawn and routinely removes the gifts left at gravesites throughout the year on death anniversaries and birthdays. But most of these offerings accumulate on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 — All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.
The archdiocese Director of Cemeteries Monica Williams said she works to strike the right balance between cleanliness and respect for visiting loved ones.
“While it is lovely to come and want to leave a card or a little cross or something that was meaningful, that really should be left with the understanding that it will go away,” she said.
Her rule of thumb is: “If it would break your heart if it was lost, broken or stolen, don’t bring it to the cemetery.” Williams reviews this and other ground rules with families during burial preparations. Families do most of their visiting in the weeks and months following a death, she said.
Cemeteries are natural spaces that need regular maintenance and that have visiting hours open to the public.
And in recent years more homeless enter the cemetery grounds looking for a place to sleep.
“One night it’ll be clean, the next night it’ll be dirty,” said Dan Tellez. Tellez owns DRT, the maintenance company that contracts with many Bay Area cemeteries, including Pilarcitos and Our Lady of the Pillar.
Tellez has been in the business of groundskeeping for more than 30 years, longer if you count the years since age 5 spent raking leaves alongside his father. His father passed on the company to him before he died, and now Tellez has passed on day-to-day management to his son. But he remains involved, largely assisting the ground crews.
His first burial was a Catholic burial, and Tellez has since become familiar with the Church’s final rites.
“With Catholic cemeteries, you’re always torn between ideology of the Church and what you have to do,” he said.
Tellez has been around long enough to have seen the evolution of the cemetery grounds after local parishes and mortuaries turned over Pilarcitos and Our Lady of the Pillar to the archdiocese, with a larger budget and administrative staff to handle the upkeep.
Tellez remembered how a Half Moon Bay local whom he came to know over the years and who has since died used to bring his goats to graze the weeds at Pilarcitos, long before a lawnmower ever arrived on the cemetery grounds.
Now, the operation is modern and efficient. There are budgets, especially around how to keep the lawns green without running out of water. There are newer tools. There are schedules. And there are rules.
“It’s hard to pull florals especially if someone just put it down because a policy said so. So we work hard to go around these things,” Tellez said.
According to the San Francisco cemetery department’s rules, anything breakable needs to be removed, in part to avoid broken pieces getting stuck in the lawn mower and shattering. Flowers are usually OK.
Despite Tellez’s and his crew’s careful treatment of flowers, Williams said she still gets angry calls from family members. They tell Williams, “Your men came through and threw the flowers all over the place.”
“Well the crows ...” she would often tell them, “they are very prevalent in all of our cemeteries. They love to drink the fountains and the water in the vase. They will snatch those flowers and toss them out.”
