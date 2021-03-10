Californians are no strangers to the devastating effects of fire, yet San Mateo County residents have historically been spared such devastation. That is until the CZU Lightning Complex fires tore through the South Coast in August of last year. Now, South Coast residents, and particularly large landowners, are grappling with how best to prepare and respond to the threat of more fires.
For TomKat Ranch in Pescadero, one answer may be prescribed fire.
According to TomKat Ranch Director Wendy Millet, Cal Fire’s Vegetation Management Program approached the ranch over a year ago about having prescribed burns on the property.
“Cal Fire reached out to us and said, ‘Hey, we are interested in finding large landowners in the area that want to work with us,’” Millet said. “... And they heard this was the sort of work we do.”
In January, Gov. Gavin Newsom and his Forest Management Task Force issued the Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan, which proposed a $1 billion investment dedicated to the strategic acceleration of forest and wildfire management by 2025. A key objective of the plan is to increase the use of prescribed fire on both state and private lands. One way to accomplish this is through the vegetation management plan, started by Cal Fire in 1982. The program partners Cal Fire units with private landowners and provides most if not all funding while also assuming liability of the burn.
Forester Sarah Collamer, who is managing the prescribed fire at TomKat, said Cal Fire’s goal is to burn 30 to 50 acres out of the ranch each year. However, the burn can only happen under the perfect weather conditions, which Collamer is hoping will come in late spring or early summer of this year. In the meantime, they are clearing the area of excess fuel sources such as the encroaching coyote brush and fir trees.
Prescribed fire is understood to be one of the most powerful and cost-effective tools in regard to fire management today. It is a planned fire, sometimes called a controlled burn, that is designed to meet specific management objectives. There are myriad benefits to a prescribed fire set under the right conditions, from reducing the presence of hazardous, overgrown fuels from the landscape, to improving habitat for endangered native species and promoting plant growth. It’s not a new practice: prescribed burns have been used by Native Americans, including here on the South Coast by the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, for millennia.
But getting private landowners to agree to prescribed burning on their property is not always as simple as it has been with TomKat Ranch, which was founded by hedge fund manager and philanthropist Tom Steyer and his wife, Kat Taylor. In a Stanford University study published early last year, researchers found three primary barriers preventing more prescribed fire in California: risks, resources and regulations.
There is also the barrier of negative public perception. Collamer hopes that by reintroducing prescribed fire to the South Coast, San Mateo County residents will become less fearful.
“We want to renormalize burning in San Mateo County. Historically the ranchers burned all the time… We also want to renormalize smoke in the air,” Collamer said.
Butano resident Catherine Peery, who had to evacuate her home for more than a month last year during the CZU fire, thinks that the prescribed burn at TomKat is a good thing, but she also worries that if people are not told when and where prescribed burns will be occurring, they may be caught by surprise.
“This is going to be happening,” Peery said. “But not just that — it's a really good thing. It helps the land and it helps us. And people should know that.”
Perhaps Mr. Billionaire Steyer can help fund the effort?
I still would like to know how much of his billions he made off of fossil-fuel investments when he was at Farallon and before he became a faux-environmentalist.
