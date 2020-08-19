Dozens of fires were burning across Northern California as the noon hour approached on Wednesday. All or most were presumed to have been started by the weekend’s lightning storms and have been made worse by high temperatures. Here’s a rundown as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The CZU Lightning Complex, the closest group of fires to the Coastside, consists of five large fires and additional smaller ones. Three are burning in San Mateo County. The complex has burned across 10,000 total acres and firefighters report 0 percent containment. The three largest fires are all located in San Mateo County, each burning across 3,000 acres, while the smaller Waddell and Warrenella Fires are burning in Santa Cruz County. Between the two counties, 22,000 people have been evacuated. Fire officials say that some structures may be damaged or destroyed, though that hasn't been confirmed. However, they know that 6,000 structures are currently threatened.
The LNU Lightning Complex, a group of eight fires, six of which are in Napa County and two of which are in Sonoma County, is burning across 46,225 acres as of Wednesday morning. Firefighters have no containment at present. The biggest fire, the Hennessey Fire, began in the hills east of St. Helena in Napa County and moved quickly toward Vacaville Tuesday night, prompting many new evacuation orders. The complex of fires as a whole has destroyed 50 structures and damaged 50 more, with 1,900 additional structures threatened.
The SCU Lightning Complex, consisting of approximately 20 different fires across Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and San Joaquin Counties has burned across 85,000 total acres and is five percent contained. The fires are burning in steep and rugged terrains with high temperatures and extremely low relative humidity, some in areas that have little to no previous fire history making the vegetation better fuel for rapid fire growth. No structures had been reported destroyed or damaged, but 1,403 structures are threatened. Evacuation orders are in effect in many areas and are available through CalFire’s website or Twitter updates.
Firefighting resources across the state are spread thin due to the large number of fires burning in Northern California. In some areas, there is limited visibility due to smoke that is hindering aircraft operations. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency “to help ensure the availability of vital resources to combat fires burning across the state, which have been exacerbated by the effects of the historic West Coast heat wave an sustained high winds.”
Stay up to date on evacuation orders and warnings through CalFire’s website or Twitter page.
Thanks for the fire coverage! Bob Neumann
