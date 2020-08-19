Weary firefighters continued to battle a merging blaze that grew overnight along the San Mateo-Santa Cruz County border. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated and fire officials say they have been hindered by a lack of resources.
CalFire Division Chief Jonathan Cox said during a 6 a.m. media briefing that the fire, known to the state fire agency as the “CSZ August Lightning Complex Fire,” had grown to consume 10,000 acres and that it was moving southeast through northern stretches of Santa Cruz County.
In all, 22,000 people had been ordered evacuated in the two counties. An evacuation center has been established at Pescadero High School.
Perhaps most disturbing is that fire officials say they are hampered by the lack of resources to battle the blaze.
“We have no new resources to put on the line today,” said Jonathan Cox, division chief for CalFire. As a result, the same crews who have been battling the fire overnight will continue to meet the challenge. They have so far established little containment of the fire, which burns in difficult terrain.
“We have been working diligently to attack this fire, but we’ve had little success,” said CalFire Unit Chief Ian Larkin.
Cox said structures had been lost to the fire, but he couldn’t further describe the toll until investigators could move in behind the fire lines.
In San Mateo County, the evacuations include the Butano State Park area as well as Loma Mar and Dearborn Park.
Cal fire has the latest info- acres evacuation zones resources. This link is to a nice page with noaa map links, CalFire and sort of a one spot for multiple relevant links.
https://www.lahondafire.org/czu-august-complex
