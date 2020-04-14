Dillon Horner was going to go to Arizona to visit colleges. Michale Hourani was planning on spending time with friends. Casildo Guevara was looking forward to playing baseball all week. Instead, the three Half Moon Bay High School seniors spent their final spring break huddled inside, sheltering in place.
“It doesn't even feel like spring break; it just feels like we’re still in quarantine,” Hourani said.
Last week’s spring break was unlike any other for local students. Their plans canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, they spent most of the week inside, like every other week for the last month.
Guevara said he did some homework and played video games. Both his parents are essential workers, but he stays at home. He’s most disappointed that the gym is closed and the baseball season canceled.
“We were undefeated so far,” Guevara said, referring to the Cougar varsity team.
Instead of spending time with friends, Hourani has been calling and texting them. His parents both work at hospitals, and he said they’ve been very careful not to bring the virus into the house. Hourani spent his week off with his family, playing board games with his four siblings.
“They have so much energy because they can’t go to school,” Hourani said. “... It's been pretty crazy at home.”
For Horner, last week was supposed to be about touring colleges and learning more about where he wants to spend the next four years. He’s been in contact with colleges remotely, participating in virtual tours, watching YouTube videos of the schools and chatting with current students. He’s doing as much as he can to get to know the campuses, but knows it’s not the same as visiting in person.
“It’s making my decision hard,” Horner said. “I feel like an in-person experience is that important.”
Horner works at Spangler’s Market in El Granada on the weekends, and said the
business has done a good
job of enforcing social distancing and sanitization. Even though it was spring break, Horner tried to continue his school and work routine, getting up early and getting exercise. Horner said it makes things feel more normal, so he’s
encouraged his younger sister to do the same. Horner misses all the social interaction he gets at school, and said he is especially disappointed to be missing his last semester.
“It’s pretty insane,” Horner said. “I'm not sure if it’s ever happened before. It is really sad for me just because we’re losing so much of our senior year. I'm just trying to stay positive about what’s next.”
Hourani agreed, and said being under shelter-in-place has shown him how much seeing his friends and teachers at school means to him.
“This whole quarantine thing has made me think that school is not that bad,” Hourani said. “… I used to hate being in class in the mornings, and just wished I was back home in bed. I definitely appreciate school more now.”
