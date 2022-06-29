When the new school year begins in August, all students at Half Moon Bay High School will start classes at 8:30 each morning. This new schedule brings the school in line with a requirement signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom to address concerns about sleep deprivation among teens.
State law now requires high schools to begin their day no earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools no earlier than 8 a.m. The law passed in 2019 allowed school districts three years to adjust their schedules.
An avalanche of research has documented the benefits of more sleep during puberty and adolescence. A lack of sleep affects grades, attendance and graduation rates. Sleep deprivation harms mental health, leads to more accidents while driving and increases occurrence of athletic injuries.
However, the change has many residents concerned about the impact the schedule will have on traffic around the school each morning. In past years students have arrived at school at different times. Staggered schedules meant that students taking an extra class started their day earlier than others.
Parents who drop their children off at school and commuters who drive through the area around the intersections of Main Street with highways 1 and 92 know that days when all students arrive at the same time can pose traffic nightmares. The mother of one high school senior suggested the need for a crossing guard or someone to direct traffic to prevent inevitable accidents in the area.
John Nazar, the Half Moon Bay High School principal who retires at the end of this week, said that a committee of faculty and staff considered all of the options when planning the new schedule. Together they took traffic congestion concerns into account but could not stagger start times as they did in previous years because starting later than 8:30 a.m. would extend the school day into the late afternoon and impact after-school activities such as athletics.
Leadership at each school in the district determines the bell schedule for its own campus. State requirements establish the amount of required instructional time and, now, allowable start times.
Cunha Intermediate School opted to keep its existing schedule. The school also starts at 8:30 a.m., adding to potential traffic challenges especially for families with students at both of the secondary schools.
Cunha will continue to offer an optional “zero period” prior to the start of the school day. Because the early period is optional it is exempt from the new state requirement.
Optional early periods were one factor leading to the new law. Glenn McGee, former superintendent of Palo Alto Unified Schools, wrote in 2018 that “zero period has become one more nuclear weapon in the destructive ‘performance arms race’ in secondary school education today.” He described the negative impact of the early period on student health and pointed out how the lack of public transportation early in the morning disadvantages less affluent families.
Elementary schools throughout the district have slightly different schedules that vary according to grade level and day of the week. Generally, the day begins shortly after 8 a.m. and ends before 3 p.m. for students in grades K-5.
