Thieves accessed a legal marijuana growing operation in Half Moon Bay overnight, firing at the caretaker before making off with marijuana and supplies.
A press release from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred at 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday on Frenchmans Creek Road. That is the site of the county’s first licensed cannabis grow facility, which was approved in 2019.
The press release says multiple thieves were involved in the heist and that they got away with an undisclosed amount of marijuana and growing supplies. It also says the thieves were surprised by the caretaker and fired a gun at him. The caretaker was not injured in the theft.
The suspects fled in several vehicles.
The incident is under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Hoffman at (650) 363-4881 or the Sheriff’s anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
(3) comments
I get that this happened in the county but there were a lot of Hispanics who opposed large scale drug production on the Coastside during the debate over GG. Many of them fled their homes because of the drug trade.
Just like casinos create opportunities for bad actors, so does large scale production and or sale of any intoxicants. Not that this kind of stuff can't be mitigated. Anybody who has visited a dispensary has seen gun toting wannabe cops. There will be more firepower on hand the next time.
must be fake news... remember the growers said it would not bring violence or danger.
Come on!!!! No bueno....
