Reports of the theft of a singular car part have been on the rise in recent months.
Several Coastside residents have found the catalytic converters extracted from their cars that were parked in driveways or on the street outside of their homes. It’s part of a nationwide spate of thefts that has vexed drivers of particular car makes.
The catalytic converter, a device installed to minimize the emission of toxic substances, has become a target by thieves who can profit from the car part’s valuable platinum, a metal more expensive than gold.
Anecdotally at least, the crime appears to be on the rise on the Coastside. The trend mirrors a rise in catalytic converter theft in San Mateo County and other parts of the country, from Washington to Texas to Minnesota, where one senator is pushing legislation to curb the problem. Law enforcement and car experts suspect that catalytic converters have become especially attractive as people continue to struggle financially.
Dave Eck, owner of Half Moon Bay Auto Repairs, said he’s seen an uptick in requests for catalytic converter replacements at his shop. He’s also noticed a trend of people coming in with converter-less cars not too long after a windy or rainy night, the best time for a thief to go unnoticed, he said.
“They’re easy picking,” he said.
Eck said it can take as little as 30 seconds to a minute to remove the catalytic converter from a car, especially Toyota Priuses and many Honda models. Rosemary Blankswade, spokeswoman for the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, adds Toyota 4Runner to that list.
The commonality among all these targeted cars is that the catalytic converter is exposed. In almost all of these cases, the thief comes in with a portable machine-powered saw. Once extracted, Blanskwade said the converter is often melted down and recycled at a metal plant where thieves can get a small sum that is far less than what the converter is actually worth.
Replacing a catalytic converter can cost as much as $2,500, not including the labor to install it. Altogether the price can run upward of $3,300.
Because metal recycling plants are required to sell only to properly permitted businesses, as well as ask questions about the source of the scrap metal, Eck suspects noncompliant businesses may be cooperating with the burglars.
“A lot of these people have to know some other people because you can't just cut it and sell it,” he said.
The Sheriff’s Office said catalytic converter theft may be funding drug habits.
In a Faceobok video posted by the Sheriff’s Office, body camera and dash camera footage shows deputies stopping a white car with expired registration tags and its license plate covered with a piece of paper. The car drove slowly down the street with its headlights off, “which made it look really suspicious” said one of the two deputies on duty in an interview. The deputies pulled the car over and found three catalytic converters in the backseat, two car jacks, two machine-powered saws and bags of methamphetamine.
That was one successful bust, but catching thieves can be hard because of how quickly the crime is committed, Blankswade said.
Car owners can remain vigilant. Blankswade recommends owners park their cars in well-lit areas or within range of surveillance cameras. Eck adds that car owners may want to install a shield over their converters, which he hopes will simply become the default design as car manufacturers push out new models.
“In other parts of the Bay Area, people are watching for this kind of thing, but here in Half Moon Bay, it’s just been so relaxed,” Eck said.
