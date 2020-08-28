Barbershops and hair salons can resume indoor service starting Monday in San Mateo County after Gov. Gavin Newsom revealed a new county monitoring framework on Friday.
The changes are part of a new tiered system called “Blueprint for a Safer Economy,” which replaces the “monitoring list” used previously to regulate states’ openness based on many factors. The new system uses just case rate and positivity rate to categorize counties and determine where they sit on a path to slow reopening.
After little more than four weeks of monitoring due to worrisome COVID-19 metrics, San Mateo County falls into the most strict “purple” category. That means risk is “widespread,” but the county will be able to make tweaks to its operations soon. Starting Monday, indoor retail can operate at 25 percent capacity and hair salons and barbershops can resume seeing customers indoors. The state’s website shows San Mateo County reporting 8.6 new COVID-10 positive cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 4.8 percent.
Counties showing widespread risk, including San Mateo County, are not authorized to reopen schools for in-person instruction without a waiver from their local health department, which is only available to elementary schools. Once the county has been in the “substantial” risk or “red” tier for two weeks, schools can follow state guidelines for a safe reopening.
The state’s website says the California Department of Public Health will reassess the indicators for each county weekly, starting Sept. 8, but that counties must stay in their current tier for at least three weeks and cannot skip tiers. To be eligible for a new tier, a county must show qualifying metrics for two consecutive weeks.
San Mateo County reported 7,978 total cases on Friday, with 131 deaths since the pandemic began. But county health officials continue to warn that the accuracy of the data may be affected by problems with state data. Confirmed positive cases are trending down, but are highest among younger age groups.
County Manager Mike Callagy and Health Deputy Chief Srija Srinivasan said the numbers appear stable, and given the amount of surge beds and ICU beds, the county health systems are ready for an influx of new cases should they appear. Callagy said it appears local residents are abiding by social distancing, limiting gatherings and mask wearing.
“We are doing everything right,” Callagy said. “Our numbers have not moved one way or another very dramatically for weeks now.”
In his most recent statement released Aug. 6, County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow wrote that he disagreed with the state’s decision to place the county on the monitoring list due flaws in data collection and analysis by the state and because the businesses closed due to the watchlist aren’t the main sources of community spread.
“I feel the state has made the wrong ‘diagnosis’ and therefore is prescribing the wrong ‘treatment’ for San Mateo County,” Morrow wrote.
Callagy said that area testing is improving, with turnaround times down to just a few days, partly due to Verily opening its own lab site on Aug. 24 to more quickly process tests. Verily testing is still limited to 500 per day in the county. To keep turnaround times low, residents with symptoms and insurance should continue to get tested through their primary care doctor, Callgy said.
“They’ve really started to catch up,” Callagy said. “That is great news because that is the information we need to get back to our contact tracers so they can do their job and try to prevent the spread.”
Verily testing will be held Sept. 1 in Half Moon Bay at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church at 565 Kelly Ave. The site was moved from Cunha Intermediate School in anticipation that schools may reopen sometime in the fall.
“We want to make sure we have a more solid point to operate out of,” Callagy said.
Total cumulative COVID-19 case counts through 8/27/2020 from the San Mateo County website:
https://www.smchealth.org/data-dashboard/cases-city
HMB: 179
El Granada: 22
Moss Beach: 30
Montara: 10
Pescadero < 10
HMB:
Unless you're one of the infected...
One of the problems with this comment system is we are not able to know who is actually responding. So thank you for your non-sequitur. See my response to "Hools" below.
9 cases per day/100k equals about 56 cases per day in San Mateo County. Literally nothing. Nada.
Amazing.
Except that our County Health Officer has said that testing is capturing only a small percentage of those infected; many transmitting the disease while asymptomatic and never get tested. We need to institute widespread, inexpensive testing of asymptomatic people with immediate results to reduce case rates to a low level. Fortunately, those tests are finally becoming available.
We do not need to test everyone. That would be a foolish waste of time. It would only generate positive tests...which, as we all know by now, would only be used to perpetuate the flawed lock down response. The virus will continue to spread through the population until it goes dormant...just like every other virus has done since the beginning of time. (Also see: Evidence that exposure to previous corona viruses confers immunity to COVID.)
If YOU consider yourself to be at risk, do the responsible thing and self-isolate. Reason your way out of this by thinking "I have no claim on other's lives. They should go and live the only life they are given, fully, and experience everything I have had the opportunity to do. Living - without the richness of a personal social and professional life (remember pre-March?) - is resigning oneself to being nothing more than a vegetable."
The empty suit in Sacramento has devised yet another way to keep this madness going until the election...or until the economy is fully and truly destroyed...or at least until the corona-based seasonal flu picks up again in the Fall. Then we can experience the next level of propaganda about how we all should be vaccinated...and we can all be issued papers saying we are “safe” to be in public. Papers comrade?
In the next few days, ponder the question: What is the appropriate punishment for those (and their collaborators) who have damaged so many lives with their phony pandemic narrative and fear mongering? (Hint: Truth and Reconciliation Commission)
