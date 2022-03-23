The criminal trial of Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former executive of the blood-testing company Theranos, suffered yet another delay last week when the judge abruptly canceled the day's proceedings due to a secondhand COVID-19 exposure.
U.S. District Judge Edward Davila informed the newly empaneled jury and a packed courtroom that on March 15 there was someone in the courtroom who had been exposed to the virus.
Although that person has since tested negative, Davila, in "an abundance of caution," sent everyone home Wednesday morning.
Balwani, the business partner and former romantic partner of Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes, is charged with criminal wire fraud and conspiracy in marketing the company's malfunctioning blood-testing technology to investors, doctors and patients.
