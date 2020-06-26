Half Moon Bay is one of three places in San Mateo County that will have a COVID-19 testing location in operation next week.
Appointments will be available for no-cost testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, and again on July 7 at Cunha Intermediate School. Registration opens 72 hours before the testing date.
Learn more about the testing and make an appointment at smcgov.org/covid-19-testing.
The testing comes as the total number of cases in the county continues to rise steadily. Through Thursday, county health officials reported there had been 3,049 cases total. There were 29 hospitalized patients, including 11 in the ICU. County officials said that left 50 ICU beds available.
More than 60,000 tests had been administered in San Mateo County and 5 percent of them have returned positive for COVID-19.
Half Moon Bay is known to have had 59 cases of COVID-19, the same number as Pacifica. There were fewer than 10 in Montara, Princeton, Moss Beach, La Honda, Pescadero and El Granada.
In case these folks have not yet lost your trust, here is what you are in for if you pop a positive:
What if I test positive?
On April 6, 2020, the San Mateo County Health Officer issued mass isolation and quarantine orders for individuals who test positive for COVID-19. They must isolate themselves and not leave their home or other residence except to receive necessary medical care or during an emergency that requires evacuation.
What if I am in close contact with someone who is positive?
Close contacts of those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 need to stay home even though they may not feel sick. They must remain in quarantine for 14 days and follow the social distancing requirements described in the health officer’s Shelter in Place Order.
Let's add to this...that the collected positives (of any size) will be trotted out as a "spike" in cases...and be touted in print with due alarm...which will only serve to embolden the lock-down advocates.
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
Apr 30
Despite reports to the contrary, Sweden is paying heavily for its decision not to lockdown. As of today, 2462 people have died there, a much higher number than the neighboring countries of Norway (207), Finland (206) or Denmark (443). The United States made the correct decision!
Even though Sweden has traded many deaths for herd immunity, less than 7% have Covid-19 Antibodies.
Hard to believe you are pushing the Sweden death count as a negative. The virus got into the elder care homes and inflated their count...which they regret. They made the smart choice.
And you mention Brazil again. Think about that country's resources in comparison to more developed nations. Again, you work with what you have.
Sweden is a Socialism with far better Health care than in America. Have you taken account of that? https://www.cheneyfreepress.com/story/2019/01/10/opinion/healthcare-in-the-united-states-vs-sweden-and-norway/24187.html
Maybe we should adopt Sweden's model of health care but then, well, you know, death panels and all that.
In a different time conservatives would be railing against socialistic culling of unproductive citizens from the herd by allowing the virus to take the weak. Social Darwinism at its best.
https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/scientists-just-beginning-to-understand-the-many-health-problems-caused-by-covid-19
Allow me to translate this for you:
If you are labeled as COVID-positive at any point, your monthly insurance premiums will be going up...because of future possible complications.
If they can ramp up the hysteria sufficiently, COVID-positives will be "bounced" from the regular insurance plans as "uninsurables". It will become the deadly pre-existing condition du jour...with a fuse of unknown length. Lord help you if this is combined with the medical establishment's troica of favorite co-morbidities - diabetes, obesity and hypertension.
Oh one more: Matthew Broderick, Wars Games (the film), "The only way to win..." (finish the sentence).
