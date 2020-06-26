  1. Home
More cases every day
Residents in San Mateo County continue to test positive for the coronavirus, according to figures supplied by the county.

Half Moon Bay is one of three places in San Mateo County that will have a COVID-19 testing location in operation next week.

Appointments will be available for no-cost testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, and again on July 7 at Cunha Intermediate School. Registration opens 72 hours before the testing date.

Learn more about the testing and make an appointment at smcgov.org/covid-19-testing.

The testing comes as the total number of cases in the county continues to rise steadily. Through Thursday, county health officials reported there had been 3,049 cases total. There were 29 hospitalized patients, including 11 in the ICU. County officials said that left 50 ICU beds available.

More than 60,000 tests had been administered in San Mateo County and 5 percent of them have returned positive for COVID-19.

Half Moon Bay is known to have had 59 cases of COVID-19, the same number as Pacifica. There were fewer than 10 in Montara, Princeton, Moss Beach, La Honda, Pescadero and El Granada.

from staff reports

