On Thursday afternoon, Dick Termes sat in front of a 20-inch polyethylene plastic sphere downstairs at the San Benito House. One could begin to see details of the room emerge from his sketches on the round surface.
“My interest is in capturing bigger and bigger pictures, more of a complete scene,” he said. “A long time ago I found that the sphere was the best way.”
Termes described his art as imagining yourself inside a sphere and looking out. From this perspective you can see around you, but also above and below you.
“You can get everything in a picture at one time,” said Termes.
The artist specializes in a six-point perspective, which allows him to show space in its entirety. He begins with sketches in pencil, which he goes over in pen and then eventually paints onto the orb. His spheres span from 12 inches to several feet wide.
After graduating from Black Hills State University in South Dakota, Termes worked as an art and biology teacher before receiving a scholarship from the Otis Art Institute in Los Angeles. He returned to university to complete his Master of Fine Arts.
His work in what he has coined “Termespheres” stemmed from a curiosity to depict a three-dimensional scene. Since he began 50 years ago, Termes has made more than 100 spheres ranging from colorful geometric scenes to Termespheres of the interior of the Notre Dame Cathedral and St. Peter’s Basilica.
“This all grows out of perspective,” the artist said. “What I was not happy with was the Renaissance perspective of one or two points. You get at most, a fourth of the visual space around you. One little piece of the world.”
Termes’ spheres are in permanent collections all over the world, including the Glasgow Science Center in Scotland, the Singapore Science Centre and the Department of Mathematical Sciences at the United States Military Academy at West Point.
Right now, Coastsiders can view his spherical universes at the Coastal Arts League Gallery until March 5. The gallery is free to the public, and open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, except Tuesdays and Wednesdays. There will be a closing reception with the artist on March 5.
“I love imagination,” Termes said. “Seeing what comes out of your creativity. All of that is just playing off of ideas that pop into your head as you are painting.”
One of the spheres that will be on display is called “Politically Correct.” The transparent sphere is painted on both the inside and outside with donkeys and elephants, and, as it turns, revealing the inside of the sphere, the elephants turn into donkeys and vice versa.
“You can’t do that on a flat surface,” the artist said. “It’s just playing with ideas and what effects the sphere can do.”
Termes’ niece took some of his spheres and turned them inside out. Now exhibit visitors can use a virtual reality headset to experience being inside the Termospheres. One can look up, down and around and see his art in detail.
Termes and his wife reside permanently in Spearfish, S.D., where he built the Termesphere Gallery in 1992, but their son and granddaughter live in Pacifica, so they come to the coast often and stay in El Granada. This is the third time his art has been featured at the Coastal Arts League Gallery.
“We love the ocean,” he said. “Half Moon Bay is a relaxed place. It’s a lot like our hometown, and the people are a bit like our hometown people, easy and friendly.”
Termes was inspired to start his current working project, the sphere depicting the inside of San Benito House, because it will remind him of Half Moon Bay.
To see more of Termes’ work, visit termespheres.com. For more information about the ongoing exhibit, visit coastside-artists.com.
