Come Monday, students won’t be walking the halls of their schools. Instead, their fingers will do the walking as they log on to remote learning once more.
While welcoming a new class of students remotely will be a challenge, many district teachers say they are excited for the new learning opportunities online school presents.
Kings Mountain Elementary teacher Tyler Elliot’s students will be walking the digital halls of his virtual school, where they can greet their teacher and classmates, in Bitmoji form, complete online assignments and “enter” classrooms with multiplication tables and grammar charts pasted to the walls. The platform he is using is almost like a video game for his students, and Elliot said planning for the fall has transformed his view on teaching.
“It inspired me,” Elliot said. “Fall could be really cool. It changed my mindset about where education could go and how we could adapt to this year-round.”
After the rushed transition in the spring, Elliot and his colleagues worked all summer to come up with new ideas and share resources, not just in the district, but across the nation on social media. Now, they are getting creative to make this year’s first day of school like no other.
“I don't think one teacher I talked to walked away from spring saying, ‘Nailed it,’” Elliot said.
Without an in-person start, many teachers are worried about creating community and trust in their classrooms. But Half Moon Bay High School English teacher Theresa Janzen sees remote learning as an opportunity for her students to come out of their shells. She is planning to use video and bulletin board platforms to break the ice, and said she hopes students will get creative, have fun and feel more confident sharing themselves online. Although she works with much younger students, Kings Mountain teacher Debbie Silveria agrees that technology can be particularly engaging for students and can inspire them to keep learning.
“I think this way of learning, for a lot of kids, will reduce the anxiety of being in person and with everyone looking at them,” Janzen said. “I am hoping kids will be more inclined to type out how they’re feeling to let everyone know. I hope it will be less scary for them.”
Elliot said he is going to miss his students being in the classroom, and extended screen time does worry him. But with the right tools, he sees remote learning as an opportunity to rethink education and tap into young people’s comfort with technology. Elliot thinks his students might be “born for” remote learning, and that their future jobs and careers will certainly look different than today’s.
“I got into education to change it and to improve it, and I think this is a big opportunity for the education system,” Elliot said.
Janzen said some teachers in the district are better equipped to handle online teaching than others. But collaboration helps. She and a group of Cabrillo teachers have been taking professional development classes from the California Teachers Association, sharing new ideas and bringing them back to the Coastside. Janzen said this first week of teacher training will be key to getting everyone up to speed.
“There is a lot of anxiety around it for teachers who are just not used to this
stuff,” Janzen said. “It's going to take some learning, and there is going to be some pain around that. We just have to have patience with one another.”
