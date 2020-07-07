Sporting red shirts, masks and signs, Coastside teachers Ramon Macias and Ana Layva joined in on chants echoing down Main Street on Monday: “What do we want? A contract. When do we want it? Now.”
The pair was among more than two dozen teachers from Cabrillo Unified Teachers Association who marched through downtown Half Moon Bay and to the school district offices on Kelly Avenue at noontime asking for a new contract renegotiating wages they say currently don’t cover the cost of living on the Coastside.
Both Macias and Layva are Spanish immersion teachers in Cabrillo Unified School District. Macias works a second job at Starbucks to make enough money to pay his bills, taking extra hours during the summer months.
“We just want a livable wage,” Macias said. “We’re asking for money that we know the district has and we just want to be able to pay the rent.”
The demonstration was organized locally by CUTA leaders Kathleen Wall and Sean Riordan, with support from organizers from the California Teachers Association. The group chanted and handed out fliers to onlookers as cars honked in solidarity. The last stop was outside of school board member Sophia Layne’s home, where they rallied and asked neighbors to tell her to “make the right decision.”
Wall and Riordan have been at the negotiating table with district leaders for the past year and a half asking for a 3 percent raise in back pay for the 2019-20 school year in line with the rising cost of living in the area.
“There clearly is money for our raise,” Riordan said. “And a 16 percent reserve is unethical right now. The sky is falling. It is not the time for a rainy day fund.”
Negotiations have stalled as neither CUTA nor the district is standing down. So this week, Wall said, each will meet with a mediator to try to find middle ground. According to CTA representative Kathleen Beebe, if the mediation process fails, then a fact-finding process will begin. If the two groups still don’t reach a settlement, then teachers will have the opportunity to strike.
Beebe said of all the districts she works with in the Bay Area, Cabrillo is the only one currently in the impasse stage. Most, she said, are in the process of negotiating new contracts in light of changing conditions for the next school year. She said Cabrillo is unique in that the quality of education is high compared to its funding and pay models.
“They do incredible things with little support,” Beebe said.
District leaders and school board members have said there simply isn’t enough money in their already cash-strapped budget for raises for teachers, especially in light of changing economic situations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Wall and Beebe aren’t convinced by the district’s concerns about state or county takeover as a result of failing to meet their bottom line.
“Other districts are able to manage it,” said teacher Abby Foster, referring to colleagues in nearby areas like Pacifica and elsewhere in San Mateo County who she said are paid higher wages for the same credentials and work. “What’s not connecting? What (is the district) doing wrong that they’re not able to pay us a fair wage?”
As the marchers chanted and spoke outside the school district office, Chief Business Officer Jesús Contreras greeted them and heard their concerns.
“Tell your colleagues we stopped by,” Riordan said.
While I agree with many things in this write up, I disagree with a few points made. The article is spot on in highlighting that excellent education is offered by our teachers under financially restrictive circumstances. CUSD is one of the lowest funded districts within San Mateo County, being on the brink of insolvency in the fall of 2019 was not false, we are still under supervision at the county level having narrowly avoided county takeover and as such the county will also have to sign off on raises and if they cannot be delivered without financial detriment the county will not sign. Do teachers deserve raises? Yes, without a doubt! Should those raises come from a stagnant funding source like reserves? No, not if we want them to be sustainable and fiscally responsible. Now more than ever with the state budget relying on aid from the federal government (that may not ever materialize) and deferrals which will force districts to use reserves to make ends meet or put off taking out large loans those funds need to be used as the “one time” funds that they truly are. The average reserve fund amount in the state of CA is 17% and usually higher for districts like ours that toggle back and forth between fully state funded (LCFF) and Basic Aid status. Many other districts have promised raises that they could not sustain resulting in the turning around and layoff of many staff members in order to fulfill the commitment, that is a pickle that I would not like to see CUSD in because it would be absolutely devastating. To be clear I fully support our teachers but any raise delivered from a stagnant funding source is not financially responsible. Due to the fact that this negotiation has been contentious for so long perhaps it’s time for new representatives to step in and reset the tone on both sides? If a new approach and tone cannot be achieved via mediation or other means and a strike results it’s our children who ultimately suffer.
The below article gives some additional insight into the state budget impacts:
https://calmatters.org/education/2020/07/what-californias-budget-deal-means-for-k-12-schools/
