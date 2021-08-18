Judging from the response from Coastside teachers, it appears that first-day jitters are a phenomena reserved for students. Teachers felt overwhelmingly excited to return to their classrooms for the first time in over a year.
With hopes that the worst of the pandemic has passed, teachers in the Cabrillo Unified School District and La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District worked hard to prepare a safe classroom environment.
“Overall, the staff has taken the necessary precautions,” said Thomas Walrod who is starting his first year as an English teacher at Half Moon Bay High School. “Most, if not all of us, are vaccinated.”
After countless Zoom classes and debates over the viability of in-person school, teachers were relieved to be back behind their desks.
Walrod and his colleagues expressed how difficult it was to teach remotely by Zoom. They found themselves lecturing at black squares when students’ cameras were turned off, or at bedroom ceilings. Teachers learned to differentiate between the slices of foreheads that students kept in frame when cameras were required to be on.
Unable to gauge whether students were following their lessons, most began doubting that their teaching was effective.
“I worked with kids over Zoom and it was a challenge for the students as well as myself,” said Cesilia Velasquez, a paraprofessional at El Granada Elementary School. “I felt they weren’t meeting their full potential. I’m relieved they’re back in a classroom setting.”
Some teachers noted that they learned some valuable lessons from online teaching. Julie Howe, a math teacher in Pescadero, explained that distance learning helped her to rethink some of her teaching strategies. She continues to put lecture notes and study materials into Google Classroom so students can access these resources whenever they need them.
After a year in which students’ lives were derailed, teachers hope to steer them back on track. By blending the best of what she learned online with in-person teaching tactics, Howe hopes to keep students engaged even when they may be physically or mentally checked out of school.
“I didn't hate the year of online learning. And so I am surprised at how much I appreciate being back in person,” said Howe after the first day.
Remote learning obscured aspects of school that make teaching so rewarding — getting to know students on a personal level and watching them grow, teachers say. They hope that, along with the many routines that were lost to the pandemic, school will return to normal.
After the first day of school came to a close, teachers were thankful to report that it went smoothly.
“Except for the masks, the first day did not feel different from other first days,” said Howe.
Though the threat of the delta variant lingers, many teachers feel confident in the school’s preparation and ability to maintain a safe setting for teachers and students alike.
“I think that the school year is going to go off without a hitch,” said Walrod.
