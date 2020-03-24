Just one week into remote learning at schools across the Coastside, teachers and parents are shaking off the cobwebs. They’ve been quick to convert school entirely online, and with standardized tests waived for this year, some of the pressure is off. But the transition hasn’t been easy.
Half Moon Bay High School math teacher Amy Treanor, who teaches four classes with a total of 167 students, said collaboration has been the key to success. She’s been working with her colleagues and with math teachers across the country to meet the challenges of teaching abstract concepts to students whose families likely can’t be much help at home. She’s relying on technology and her students, who are quick to learn new techniques. She said so far, it’s working.
“It’s a pretty neat system that we’re all helping each other with online remote instruction,” Treanor said. “I'm amazed at how the students have responded so far.”
Erin O’Connor-Brown, a Spanish and social studies teacher as well as academic dean at Cunha Intermediate School, knows what it’s like as a parent and a teacher. And so does her husband, who teaches chemistry and earth science at the high school. They have two young kids, one in kindergarten and the other in second grade.
“It’s been a little bit of a steep learning curve for us,” O’Connor-Brown said.
She and her husband take a divide and conquer approach, one working at a table set up in the garage while the other monitors the kids. O’Connor-Brown said they try to keep to a schedule, young kids like hers need a lot of attention and support.
“I feel really fortunate because my husband and I are teachers and we know what to do,” O’Connor-Brown said.
O’Connor-Brown said she is encouraging her students not to stress out too much about deadlines during this adjustment period. As a dean, she works with at-risk and struggling students, and said she’s worried about those for whom school is their safe place. She’s staying connected with her students and doing her best to be there for them, because they miss her and she misses them.
Cunha history teacher Tom Cox feels the same way. He misses his students and the energy they bring to his day. His students are compiling all their work in one notebook, but Cox said figuring out how they’ll submit assignments is his next big challenge. Every day, he gets dozens of emails from students checking in, and he does his best to reassure them.
“Kids are nervous about whether or not they’re doing it right,” Cox said.
The biggest challenge going forward for high school science teacher Joseph Centoni will be giving students chances for hands-on inquiry and experimentation. He feels lucky his students have access to technology, and said he’s working to be available and flexible as everyone learns new systems and adjusts. He said last week was one of the hardest and most stressful weeks he’s had as a teacher.
“You just know it's not going to be as good, but you’re trying to do the best you can with what you have,” Centoni said.
Carolina Reilly, who works in higher education at Stanford University, is doing her best, too. She lives in Amesport Landing in Half Moon Bay with her husband and two kids who are in the third and seventh grades at schools in San Carlos. Now, of course, they are working from home. Reilly said she and her husband, who still reports to work, don’t like to micromanage her kids or monitor their schoolwork, and that they don’t plan on changing their parenting style now that school is happening from home.
Reilly said she’s trying to keep a schedule and make sure the whole family takes breaks for snacks and fresh air. But she said the limited space in their home and the stress of work and schoolwork makes everyone cranky by the end of the day.
“Honestly, it’s just driving me nuts,” Reilly said. “I’m still trying to figure it out, because this is new for everyone.”
As for O’Connor-Brown, she and her family are finding victories where they can.
“We’re celebrating the end of the week by making cookies,” she said.
