Pescadero High School

Pescadero High School teacher Jennifer Freeman speaks with a student in this file photo. She is one of three prominent teachers to announce their retirement from the small school this year.

 Review file photo

Teachers Julie Howe, Randy Vail and Jennifer Freeman have retired from teaching at Pescadero High School.

District Superintendent Amy Wooliever said that the district was aware of one of the three announced retirements early on in the year while the other two gave later notice. The announcements will leave a significant gap in courses as Howe took on a majority of upper level math courses, Freeman took on freshman, sophomore and senior English classes, and Vail taught art and all the history courses for the high school.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories