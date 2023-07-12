Teachers Julie Howe, Randy Vail and Jennifer Freeman have retired from teaching at Pescadero High School.
District Superintendent Amy Wooliever said that the district was aware of one of the three announced retirements early on in the year while the other two gave later notice. The announcements will leave a significant gap in courses as Howe took on a majority of upper level math courses, Freeman took on freshman, sophomore and senior English classes, and Vail taught art and all the history courses for the high school.
“We are using a combination of extending part-time teachers to fill vacancies, as well as hiring new teachers. We broadened our search last week using hiring platforms we do not typically use and are getting some candidate applicants,” Wooliever said in an email to the Review. Although news of the last two retirements was a sudden change, Wooliever was positive about the way things will turn out.
“We compete well with districts offering high
school on the coast. We offer the highest starting salary from South San Francisco to Santa Cruz. Our small class sizes and personalized learning environment are attractive to prospective teachers.
“We also just filled an open elementary school position over the weekend with a highly qualified teacher so we are feeling positive,” Wooliever explains.
Additionally, she discussed how the coming academic year may be impacted. “At this time, the schedule is not impacted. That being said, we have not completed all hiring so that may change,” she wrote.
“Last year, we moved from a four-block schedule to a six-block day which makes it possible for teachers to teach more classes during the day. This is making this situation much easier to problem-solve,” Wooliever wrote.
Howe taught math classes for Pescadero High School since 2004. Vail taught at Pescadero High School and Pescadero Middle School since 2007, with a teaching break from 2016-2017. Freeman has been teaching since 1989, but began working at Pescadero in 2011.
