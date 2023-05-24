Negotiations between the Cabrillo Unified School District and Cabrillo Unified Teachers Association have reached an impasse and will go to mediation this week. The union notified the state’s Public Employment Relations Board that it believes additional bargaining sessions would be futile. The labor board accepted that view and agreed to help mediate.

A mediator appointed by the state will now review the issues. The neutral third-party appointee will attempt to find areas of agreement between the two sides. Any recommendations the mediator makes are not binding.

