Marty Koughan started recording oral histories on the coast two months ago in affiliation with the Coastside History Museum and the Half Moon Bay History Association. For his first interview, Koughan met with Michael Powers, a creative pillar of Miramar. He has also turned on a microphone for the prominent Coastsiders Sally Benson, a multi-faceted community volunteer, and Jack Bettencourt, a direct descendent of Portuguese whalers. Every oral interview, said Koughan, actually comprises two discussions.
“I use a pre-interview as a way of stepping people into their story,” said Koughan, who moved to the coast seven years ago. “I just let them talk and tell me about their life, and then from there a structure will emerge.”
Based on his initial set of notes, Koughan writes an outline of chronological questions for the final, hour-long interview that is recorded for posterity.
“You can just sit there and randomly ask questions, but if you want to have a more meaningful session, you really have to know about their family and where they come from.”
The Half Moon Bay History Association had recorded about six oral histories prior to Koughan coming on board. His long, Emmy-studded career in TV journalism and documentary filmmaking made Koughan a natural fit for the project, but perhaps what recommends him most as an oral historian is his ability to patch together the big picture of a person’s life from the pixelated details in the stories that they tell.
“Everybody has a million stories in their head about their life and their family,” said Koughan. “Sifting through and getting to the stuff that is really impactful and meaningful requires listening to a lot of it and saying, ‘This is really interesting. Let’s pursue this.’”
Subjects for the local oral history collection are chosen to reflect the variety of experiences that residents have had throughout history on the Coastside.
“There is a really rich ethnic diversity in this community here — Portuguese, Italian, German, Irish, Chinese and Japanese,” said Koughan. “We want to know, what brought people here? How did they survive here? What was life like when they arrived? And how did they adapt? We are trying to get a sampling of everyone, including the Indigenous people, who have been here much longer. The idea is to collect real texture about life here on the coast.”
Last week, Koughan interviewed Catalina Gomes, a Ramaytush elder whose ancestral village site is located in contemporary Pacifica. They met at the new building of the Coastside History Museum in Half Moon Bay and sat down facing each other at a table. Koughan pushed the “record” button on his portable voice recorder.
“The first knowledge of tribal connections came from my maternal great-great-grandmother,” said Gomes, explaining that she located her ancestor’s baptismal record from 1782 at the Mission Dolores in San Francisco. “It’s ironic that these institutions that have been so detrimental to our culture, like the (Spanish) missions and the colleges — (University of California) Berkeley, in particular — are now the places that we have to go to try to find information because of the multiple generations of forced disconnect from our culture.”
Gomes said her theory is that her great-great-grandmother was ill and that she went to the Mission Dolores, where she died a few days later, in order to see her daughter one last time. Presumably, the child had been abducted by the Spanish several years earlier.
Later in her interview, Gomes explained that the Ramaytush saw the divine in everything and felt a deep interconnection with the natural world. ▪
“Rocks are our oldest ancestors,” said Gomes.
Eventually, the Coastside History Museum would like to create interactive exhibits that allow visitors to experience the oral histories of Coastsiders like Gomes, said Koughan. For now, he will continue piecing together Coastside history, which he sees as the history of families, through individual narratives.
“These interviews are living history, if you will,” said Koughan. “This is tradition passed on in the family.”
Sometimes Koughan is asked whether the stories people tell him are true. The accuracy of stories, however, is not as important to him as their resonance.
“If these are the traditions and legends of the family that have been passed on for years, this is what has guided them,” said Koughan. “Do stories have to be precisely accurate? No, it’s what they believe and it’s what has inspired and motivated them to keep this story going.”
