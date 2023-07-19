Coastside History Museum

Marty Koughan listens as Cata Gomes describes the history of her Indigenous ancestors and the village of Timigtac, located in what is now considered Pacifica, during an oral history recording session at the Coastside History Museum on Thursday.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

Marty Koughan started recording oral histories on the coast two months ago in affiliation with the Coastside History Museum and the Half Moon Bay History Association. For his first interview, Koughan met with Michael Powers, a creative pillar of Miramar. He has also turned on a microphone for the prominent Coastsiders Sally Benson, a multi-faceted community volunteer, and Jack Bettencourt, a direct descendent of Portuguese whalers. Every oral interview, said Koughan, actually comprises two discussions.

“I use a pre-interview as a way of stepping people into their story,” said Koughan, who moved to the coast seven years ago. “I just let them talk and tell me about their life, and then from there a structure will emerge.”

