The San Mateo County Harbor District wants locals and visitors alike to share their thoughts on Pillar Point Harbor to help guide future planning for the area. The goal of the survey is to gauge how people most use the harbor and how satisfied users are with the amenities in the Pillar Point area.
The survey results will be incorporated into the harbor district’s master plan. Responses are due by Friday, June 25, and any additional comments or questions can be sent to Jane Gray at jgray@dudek.com. Visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/PillarPointHarbor to share your thoughts.
