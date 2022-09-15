Catherine Breed had just finished an unprecedented solo swim, but she was not alone. When the 29-year-old emerged from the ocean at Surfer’s Beach Wednesday afternoon after a 27-mile, 12 hour-and-21-minute voyage, she was surrounded by dozens of friends, family and fans who have followed her remarkable journey.
Breed’s trip began in the dark when she got in the water underneath the Golden Gate Bridge at 4:30 a.m., timing the ebb tide to head south out of the gate. She dodged ships and finishing lines and jellyfish in the black water.
The sky lightened into an idyllic and calm day on the coast, but her swim was far from easy. She wore a swim cap and goggles, but no wetsuit, and battled shoulder issues later in the day. She kept chugging along. Nine people formed a support team for Breed on the water, following along in a boat, kayak and Jet Ski.
Breed used the swim to raise awareness and promote donations to the Marine Mammal Center. An avid ocean enthusiast, she was motivated to help the organization after she heard about the death of Fran, a well-known humpback whale who washed ashore dead in Half Moon Bay several weeks ago. Her fundraising has raised more than $3,500 for the center as of Thursday afternoon.
People tracking her progress online watched her through binoculars along the coast from Devil’s Slide to Pillar Point. She finally made it to El Granada in the late evening and celebrated with her crew on the beach. Then they headed to the Old Princeton Landing for a well-deserved meal.
