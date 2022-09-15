Taking the long way

Catherine Breed, the former Cal swimmer who made her way through chilly waters from the Golden Gate to Half Moon Bay on Wednesday, celebrates her achievement with supporters. She arrived late in the afternoon, got a quick shower and returned to the beach for the celebration. Read our story on her preparation here

Catherine Breed had just finished an unprecedented solo swim, but she was not alone. When the 29-year-old emerged from the ocean at Surfer’s Beach Wednesday afternoon after a 27-mile, 12 hour-and-21-minute voyage, she was surrounded by dozens of friends, family and fans who have followed her remarkable journey.

Breed’s trip began in the dark when she got in the water underneath the Golden Gate Bridge at 4:30 a.m., timing the ebb tide to head south out of the gate. She dodged ships and finishing lines and jellyfish in the black water.

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

