A steaming, freshly baked loaf of bread led to the evacuation of the U.S. post office on West Manor Drive in Pacifica, the closure of nearby streets and a call to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s bomb squad on the afternoon of Sept. 25.
Of course, authorities didn’t know that at the time.
It all started at 5:05 p.m. on Sept. 25, when postal employees called 911 to report a suspicious package. They told authorities the package was warm to the touch, smoking, and it appeared the box was turning black. The Pacifica Police Department and North County Fire Authority personnel scrambled to the scene.
First-responders decided to call in the bomb squad to assess the package. The building was evacuated and adjacent streets closed to traffic. Nearby residents were told to shelter in place.
Forty minutes later the bomb squad arrived and, according to a release from the police department, “at approximately 6:20 p.m., the bomb squad personnel determined the package did not contain any harmful material.”
What was in it?
“It was described as a ‘freshly baked loaf of bread,’” explained Pacifica Police Capt. Chris Clements on Sept. 29, shortly after a police department press release was disseminated.
Clements said he didn’t know whether any mail was delayed as a result of the incident and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service didn’t provide additional details about the incident.
While the specter of suspicious packages in the mail may have faded from the news in the 20 years since mailed anthrax attacks killed five and sickened another 17, they continue to be a significant problem. The U.S. Bomb Data Center reports that there were 715 explosions related to mail in 2019 and 16 people died as a result of those incidents. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which includes federal law enforcement agents specially trained in handling and investigating suspicious packages, says in its annual report that inspectors investigated were 2,356 suspicious packages — more than six every day — in 2020.
Government agencies, prominent universities and some media outlets have written guidelines for handling mail to prevent attacks through the post.
U.S. Postal Inspector Jeff Fitch said suspicious packages require a quick and thorough response.
“We take all of these things very seriously,” said Fitch, adding that he didn’t have particular information about the incident at the Manor Drive post office. “Safety is key, for our employees, our customers and the public.”
