San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 30-year-old Zachary Greenberg of El Cerrito on Sunday, saying he repeatedly stabbed another man because he was angry the victim was riding his bike on a Princeton sidewalk.
The incident occurred at 6:40 p.m. at 281 Capistrano Road. Deputies were called to an assault in progress.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. Moments later, they found the suspect, who was reportedly a passenger in a car. They also recovered the weapon, a four-inch folding knife, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Greenberg was booked into jail and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Separately, Greenberg was allegedly involved in a high-profile case last year that brought wide attention on the internet. Greenberg faced multiple felony counts following a February 2019 confrontation with a conservative activist on the University of California, Berkeley, campus. Viral video of that altercation became a rallying cry for conservatives across the country.
Greenberg pleaded not guilty to those charges. An email to the Alameda County district attorney seeking an update on that case was not immediately returned on Monday.
The victim in Sunday’s assault was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, where he underwent surgery and was reported to be in stable condition.
