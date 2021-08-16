A fish wholesale company is voluntarily recalling several sushi products sold in New Leaf Community Markets after growing concerns of salmonella cases in California, the Federal Drug Administration has announced.
Mai Franchising Inc. is recalling 103 packs of sushi containing shrimp from Avanti Frozen Foods. The products were sold at five New Leaf Community stores in California, including those in Half Moon Bay, Santa Cruz and San Jose. The products at risk include shrimp tempura rolls, special roll super set, chef’s assorted nigiri, scorpion roll, shrimp mango fresh roll, and a cooked variety pack. The recalled packages have a date of Aug. 12 or 13 and a best-by date of Aug. 13 or 14.
All the products are packed in clear lid containers with labels listing the product name, ingredients, and best-by date. The recall is an expansion from an earlier effort in June to recall frozen shrimp from Avanti Frozen Foods.
