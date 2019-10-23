As part of its ongoing effort to transform the Burnham Strip property into “Burnham Park,” a place designed with community input, the Granada Community Services District Parks Advisory Committee has analyzed the results of a 2019 parks and recreation interest survey.
While the survey detailed the specific features residents would like to see in Burnham Park, it also showed the differences in recreation needs and desires between age groups.
“A consistent thing we see is there’s a real difference of opinion as to what is needed amongst families who have kids at home versus people who don’t have kids at home because they’re older or retired,” GCSD President Matthew Clark said. “They want simpler, easier things to do. They’re not going to be playing water polo or anything.”
Preferences to preserve ocean views and native vegetation, and add restrooms, family picnic areas and benches were high across all populations. But features such as a skate ramp, playground, climbing boulders and outdoor showers varied significantly between those with children and more elder residents.
“Ocean views should be the focus,” one commenter wrote. “Green areas with blooming native vegetation a must.”
The survey looked at more than Burnham Park, though. It also asked responders about their interest in different recreational activities and features for a community recreation center. The top recreation activities people wanted were coastal cleanups, CPR and first aid classes, nonamplified concerts, yoga and history walks. Again, responses varied by age group.
Another notable finding, Clark said, is that 65 percent of respondents have lived on the coast for more than a decade, indicating to the board they should create a park that serves residents for a lifetime. As helpful as the results are, it will not be the only resource the board considers.
“We’re trying to provide parks and recreation opportunities for the entire community,” Clark said. “All (ideas) will be given close scrutiny, because once you get kids to realize they have local recreation opportunities, they’ll be using them for the rest of their lives.”
The GCSD plans to continue gathering feedback from constituents through the rest of the year and begin meeting with architects to figure out what ideas are feasible.
“It’s the coast,” Clark said. “It’s a lovely beautiful place to live. People like it here, and they tend to stay. This also enters into our thinking. We need to supply what we can for those different groups with an eye toward the future.”
